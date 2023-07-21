International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.70. The company had a trading volume of 850,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

