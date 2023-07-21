International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.98

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 154.98 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 158.05 ($2.07). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 157.20 ($2.06), with a volume of 15,448,668 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 180.89 ($2.37).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3,110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 159.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 154.98.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

