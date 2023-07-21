International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ICAGY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.95.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of ICAGY opened at $3.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.22.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.
