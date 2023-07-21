International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,529,400 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 2,347,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,580.9 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

