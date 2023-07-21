International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

