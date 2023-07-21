Internet Computer (ICP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.39 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00013653 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $21.39 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031661 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,480,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,144,937 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

