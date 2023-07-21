Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.05. 300,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

