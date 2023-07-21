Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 81,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $314,000. Mayport LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 425,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,330. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.