Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.98 and its 200 day moving average is $245.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

