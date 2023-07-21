Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 146 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.60. 2,671,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.58.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

