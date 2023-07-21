Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 424 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $31.70. 15,355,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,004,082. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $252.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

