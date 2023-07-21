Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 139.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.
NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $57.75 during midday trading on Friday. 344,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,920. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
