Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after acquiring an additional 113,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.04. The company had a trading volume of 158,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,319. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $166.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.66. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

