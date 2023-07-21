Investment Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $117.05. 97,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,089. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.38. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

