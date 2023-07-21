Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 134 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.83. 376,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,226. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.