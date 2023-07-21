Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 25,483 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,483 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 6.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 130,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,226. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

