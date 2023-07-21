Investments & Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,341 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of CGGR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,025. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

