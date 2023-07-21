Investments & Financial Planning LLC Has $21.14 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 19.4% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.07. 149,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.