IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,700 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 407,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $941,572.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353,349 shares in the company, valued at $839,237,721.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,112,975. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.36. 111,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.50. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPGP. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

