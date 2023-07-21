IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Trading 1.9% Higher

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.95. 2,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $25.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

