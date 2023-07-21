iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,360,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 42,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iQIYI by 168.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 79.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IQ. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC cut their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

iQIYI Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of iQIYI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 7,646,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,566,913. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 0.59.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

