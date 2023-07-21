Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Barclays

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IRDM. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $60.78 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 467.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

