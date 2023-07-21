iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.96. 258,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,798. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24.

iRobot last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.64 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 32.04%. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 39.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

