Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Short Interest Update

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,750,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,602. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.75%.
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.
