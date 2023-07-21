Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Short Interest Update

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,750,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,602. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.75%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

