iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 42,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,769 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.
About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
