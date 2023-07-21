iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.59 and last traded at C$16.60. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.66.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.92.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

