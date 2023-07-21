iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after buying an additional 1,291,687 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,438,000 after acquiring an additional 584,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.60. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

