iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.90 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

