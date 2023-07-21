iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 817,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 318,119 shares.The stock last traded at $47.23 and had previously closed at $47.23.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

