iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,104,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 539,006 shares.The stock last traded at $22.74 and had previously closed at $22.68.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
