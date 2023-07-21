iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,104,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 539,006 shares.The stock last traded at $22.74 and had previously closed at $22.68.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 149.8% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 50,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

