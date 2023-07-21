iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,311,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,980 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,452,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,482,000 after acquiring an additional 229,860 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,052,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EZU opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

