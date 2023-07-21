iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,181,644 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

