iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $280.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

