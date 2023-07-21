iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 305.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,892. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $262.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.69. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

