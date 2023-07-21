iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IJT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,161. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

