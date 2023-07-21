iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.61 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.