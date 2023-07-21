iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 263,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 878,341 shares.The stock last traded at $57.12 and had previously closed at $57.07.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,499,629,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

