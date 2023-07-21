iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

SMLF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,928. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

