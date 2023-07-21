J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,886. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $156.28 and a one year high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 51.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 48,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 254.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.