Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $96.90 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $99.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.05.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $460,262. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 52.1% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 75,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 243,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 312,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

