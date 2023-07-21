Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Belden accounts for about 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Belden stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.40. 56,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,231. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

