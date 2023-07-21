Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $990,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,477,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 58.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 283,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 688.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 275,169 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $95,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,746,198.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $95,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,746,198.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,947 shares of company stock worth $6,603,283. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.