Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $936,000 in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,690,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 449,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 130,454 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,489,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,390 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

LGND stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,782. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,719.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,922. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

