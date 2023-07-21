Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $887,000 Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,852,000 after purchasing an additional 940,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brinker International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,767 shares during the last quarter.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 81,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

