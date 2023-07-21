Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 507,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020 in the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXTR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. 322,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 79.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

