Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $586,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE URI traded down $5.23 on Friday, hitting $453.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,439. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.69.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

