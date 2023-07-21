Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.20. 9,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.03. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $193.91 and a one year high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $476.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.70 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

