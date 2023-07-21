Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $879,000 Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after acquiring an additional 64,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SIGI traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $101.70. 89,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,026. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.