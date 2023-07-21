Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires 7,602 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. 319,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

