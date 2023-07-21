Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $508.56. 474,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.17. The company has a market cap of $473.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.40.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

